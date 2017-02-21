One week left for Shire to nominate young heroes

This is the final call for people in Aberdeen to nominate their local young heroes for the Sunday Mail Young Scot Awards 2017.

With only one week left before entries close on February 27, 2017, Young Scot is calling on communities across Scotland to nominate inspiring young Scots doing incredible work.

The Young Scot Awards is Scotland’s biggest celebration of young people and shines the spotlight on the outstanding contribution of inspirational young people aged 11-26, who have made a real difference to the lives of others.

Previous winners include Sir Andy Murray, Paul Brannigan, Gordon Reid, Paulo Nutini and fundraiser Jenny Cook.

Now in its twelfth year, the Awards will celebrate contributions and work across health, community, the arts and diversity. From hundreds of entries, three finalists will be chosen in each of the 12 categories. The winners will be announced at a glittering red carpet ceremony at the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow on April 27, 2017.

Louise Macdonald, Chief Executive of Young Scot, said: “The Young Scot Awards recognise the awe-inspiring achievements and hard-work of young people across the country. This is a chance to see their efforts and dedication rewarded. With only one week to go until entries close, you need to visit the website and nominate your local young hero now!”

Brendan McGinty, Editor of the Sunday Mail, said: “Year on year the quality of nominations is exceptional, and this year is no different. If you know a young Scot who makes a difference to your life, nominate them now.”

To nominate visit youngscotawards.com before the deadline closes on February 27, 2017.