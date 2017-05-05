70 councillors elected to form new Aberdeenshire Council

The 70 councillors who will form the next five-year term of Aberdeenshire Council have been elected, following the counting of thousands of votes this morning.

A total of 116 candidates put their names forward to represent communities across Aberdeenshire’s 19 electoral wards.

The count, held jointly with Aberdeen City Council in the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, began at 9.15am, with the Aberdeenshire declarations complete by 2.40pm

The complement of councillors in Aberdeenshire has risen from 68 to 70 following adjustments made by the Boundary Commission, with an extra seat in each of East Garioch, and Turriff and District.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Returning officer and Chief Executive, Jim Savege, said: “The local elections are arguably the most important for our residents, as it provides their chance to decide who represents their interests at Aberdeenshire Council.

“I hope this election will be particularly memorable to 16 and 17-year-olds who have been able to take part in this process for the first time.

“I would like to congratulate the 70 councillors who have been elected and look forward to working with them to make Aberdeenshire the best it can be.”

The final result was:

Scottish Conservative and Unionist 23

Scottish National Party 21

Scottish Liberal Democrats 14

Independents 10

Scottish Labour Party 1

Scottish Green Party 1

The first meeting of the new council is due to take place on Thursday, May 18, when key councillor roles will be decided.