Alford candidate pledges to fight for local area

A council candidate from Alford has said he is standing for election to fight for his local area and has accused SNP members of failing to oppose tax rises, rates hikes and budget cuts in Aberdeenshire.

Robbie Withey (36), who lives in the Donside town with his wife and seven-year-old son, is seeking election to the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford ward for the Scottish Conservatives.

Mr Withey said it has been a long time since the party had a candidate on the Alford side of the ward, which is one of the reasons why he put his name forward.

He said: “I’m standing for election in May because it’s about time we stood up to an SNP administration that has made it clear Independence trumps all.

“Their councillors are seemingly neglecting the day job of standing up for the interests of those who elected them.”

Mr Withey says he wants to tackle issues of a lack of local infrastructure in Alford.

He added: “I will always put local issues first, the news that the Aberdeenshire development plan includes land allocated in Alford for a further 70 houses to be built is shocking. I will oppose any housing developments until such time as our infrastructure can handle it.”