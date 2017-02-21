Councillor Peter Argyle selected to stand again

Councillor Peter Argyle has been chosen by the Scottish Liberal Democrats as a candidate for the local authority elections in May.

Peter Argyle was first elected to the then Aboyne and Glen Tanar Ward in 1999 and again in 2003. Since 2007 he has represented the larger, multi-member ward of Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside.

After holding a number of positions within Aberdeenshire Council, he became chairman of the Infrastructure Services Committee in January 2008, a post he held until the SNP/Labour administration took over in June 2015.

He was nominated by the council to serve on the Cairngorms National Park Authority in 2009 and in September 2015 was elected by the Board to be the Convenor of the CNPA.

Peter Argyle lives in Torphins with his son who attends the local primary school.

In November 2013 his wife Natalia, an anaesthetist at ARI, was involved in a serious road accident near Garlogie.

Tragically she suffered serious brain injury which has left her in a minimally conscious state. She is now resident in a specialist facility in Aberdeen.

Cllr Argyle said: “Serving the community, both locally and across Aberdeenshire, is a huge privilege and I hope I have been able to make a positive difference over the years.

“I have been touched by the support and kindness shown by the community over the three years since Natalia’s accident. I am indebted to all those who, in different ways, have helped us through this period.

“There can be no doubt that local government is facing some very serious challenges over the next few years. I believe it is essential to have councillors who will stand up for Aberdeenshire in the face of the creeping tide of centralisation from Edinburgh and who recognise the vitally important role of locally elected and locally accountable councils in a truly democratic country.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group Councillor Karen Clark added: “Peter Argyle has made a very significant contribution to the council and to his ward. He is truly committed to the area and has, quietly, consistently and without fuss, helped and supported many people across Deeside and Donside.

“As chairman of ISC he always put the interests of Aberdeenshire first and showed real leadership in taking forward and delivering our manifesto commitments.

“I am delighted he has been selected to stand in May.”