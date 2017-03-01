Councillor Walker to stand for Westhill ward

Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor Iris Walker has been re-selected to stand in the council elections on May 4 for the Westhill and District ward.

The ward, also known as Ward 13, covers Westhill, Elrick, Skene, Dunecht, Sauchen, Millbank, Midmar, Echt, and Garlogie.

Iris was first elected in 2012 and since then has tackled a huge work load helping local residents with a wide variety of issues as well as supporting community groups and volunteers.

She has recently spoken out against the proposed AFC stadium at Kingsford after Aberdeenshire Council planners raised significant concerns over infrastructure, traffic and breaches of planning policy.

Cllr Walker said: “As I set out to do in 2012, I have spoken up for individuals as well as community groups. I have fought to bring transparency to council meetings and to enable local voices to be heard. We must rebuild public trust in the planning system and I will continue to work alongside developers and communities to do this.

“Councillors need to be visible in their communities and available to tackle local issues.

“If re-elected I will continue to be so, as I know there is much work still to do.”