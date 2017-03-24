Entrepreneur bids for park board role

Deeside entrepreneur and businessman Steve Murphy is standing for election as the representative for Upper Deeside Ward, on the Board of the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

Steve said that his first introduction to the Cairngorms was on a snow-holing expedition in the late 1980s, and that since that time he had got to know the park and the people in it extremely well.

Steve added: “In the 30 plus years that I have come to know and love the Cairngorms, the park has seen many changes: improved access, growing visitor numbers, increased public interest in the wilderness and better prosperity for many of the 18,000 people living within the park.”

He sees the role of the board to guide and challenge the plans of the CNPA in an impartial and objective way for the betterment of the park and its inhabitants.

Nowadays, Steve runs a low-carbon energy consultancy business based in Banchory and employing 10 people.

If elected, he said he will bring a focussed perspective to the board, which will be particularly important this year when the CNPA finalises and publishes its next Local Development Plan.