More than 220 formally oppose Deeside boundary review change

More than 220 submissions have been made to the Boundary Commission in a campaign to keep Banchory within the Deeside and Gordon constituency for future Westminster elections.

The level of responses to proposed changes to the current West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine parliamentary seat accounts for 10% of the entire UK total.

Recommendations in the Boundary Commission Review for Scotland would incorporate the town of Banchory within a new Kincardine and Angus East constituency.

Other Deeside towns, including Aboyne, Ballater and Braemar, would remain in the Deeside and Gordon area, however.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, has been campaigning to ‘keep Banchory in Deeside’.

The town has long historic links to Deeside and shares topography, land form and geography with other settlements along the River Dee.

Mr Burnett said: “I would like to thank everybody who responded to the Boundary Commission Review.

“The level of submissions represents 10% of the total made for the whole of the UK, with 222 people taking the time to write in.

“I think that illustrates the strength of feeling about this proposed change. I think the vast majority of residents locally would agree that Banchory cannot be removed from Deeside.

“There are long historic links, not to mention similarities in terms of the issues facing the region. I think people in Banchory feel connected to those in neighbouring towns.

“To separate Banchory from other Aberdeenshire settlements of Aboyne, Braemar and Ballater simply does not add up. And while it may be in name only, there is a risk that there could be a negative impact to the local economy and tourism sector from removing Banchory from Deeside, as it were.

“Hopefully we will now see a change of direction, however, given the clear views expressed by so many people.”