‘Pound’ cancer by donating old coins in new campaign

Cancer Support Scotland in association with the Bank of Scotland has launched a campaign for people to donate old pound coins to the charity before they stop being legal tender.

As the old, round coins start being phased out and replaced with new 12-sided £1 coins by October, the charity is urging people to lighten their pockets and purses by giving some of their coins to help fund its free, complementary therapies for cancer patients and their families.

Colin Graham, chief executive of Cancer Support Scotland, said everyone can make a difference by taking part in the campaign. He said: “If companies, groups and individuals can get together and pool their old £1 coins before October, we can make a massive difference to someone facing cancer.

“Just 30 pound coins would allow someone to access a one-to-one cancer counselling session and come to terms with the diagnosis. Sign up and help patients, their family and carers ‘pound’ cancer head-on.

“You can’t buy much for £1 today but by spending it this way, it will help deliver fantastic value to a great cause and help us maintain our services at outreach centres throughout central Scotland.”

Karin Brown, Bank of Scotland’s local director for Glasgow, added: “As the new Royal Mint £1 coin is a different size, shape and weight, old round coins need to be spent or exchanged for the new style before their legal tender is withdrawn.

“To many, £1 is just small change, but added up they can make a huge difference to the services Cancer Support Scotland can provide those affected by cancer.”

Colin, who was joined at the launch by BBC weather presenter Judith Ralston – an ambassador for Cancer Support Scotland – said the charity would arrange to pick up any collections within a 25 mile radius of Glasgow and Edinburgh or the money could be paid into the charity’s account at a bank branch.

At its headquarters in Glasgow, Cancer Support Scotland offers counselling, a range of complementary therapies including various forms of massage, aromatherapy, reflexology, reiki, guided visualisation and stress management techniques all aimed at easing pain and discomfort and reducing stress and anxiety.

Chiropody and nail care services are also available for people undergoing treatment for cancer.

Cancer Support Scotland works in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support and various local authorities to provide its services. It has outreach centres throughout Glasgow and at other locations including Edinburgh, Livingston, Bathgate, Johnstone, Rothesay, Campbeltown and Strathbrock. Cancer Support Scotland is a registered charity and relies on the generosity of legacies and donations to provide its services free of charge.

Details of how to get involved in the ‘Help Pound Cancer’ campaign can be found at www.cancersupportscotland.org email info@cancersupportscotland.org, or by calling 0141 337 8199, freephone 0800 652 4531.