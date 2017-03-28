Praise for young Deeside cast for ‘most entertaining’ Annie production

This tale of 11-year-old Annie’s search for the parents who left her on the doorstep of New York’s Lower East Side Municipal Orphanage was a perfect choice for this group of 31 enthusiastic and talented youngsters, plus one cute dog, from Deeside Youth Musical Theatre (DYMT).

Set in 1933 it is full of wonderful characters – from spiffs to Presidents – and great songs such as ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘Fully Dressed’.

Katie Hendry as Annie and Zed as Sandy.

Red-haired Katie Hendry was excellent in the lead role of Annie with a beautiful voice and exceptional stage presence.

Richard Davidson as billionaire philanthropist Oliver Warbucks, who befriends Annie and eventually adopts her, was a striking figure and his rendition of ‘Something Was’ was poignantly delivered.

Rebekka Read as Warbuck’s secretary Grace Farrell had a very good voice and elegant stage presence.

Merryn Thomson as the dipsomaniac Miss Hannigan, the Orphanage Matron, had the evilness to a ‘T’ and her rendition of ‘Little Girls’ was hilarious.

Pictured centre front are Richard Davidson as Oliver Warbucks and Katie Hendry as Annie with members of the cast.

Ross Hendry as her gangster brother Rooster and Emily Hazley as his moll Lily St Regis made the most of the comedy in their roles and their trio with Miss Hannigan “Easy Street” had the audience in stitches.

The youngsters playing the other orphans – Annabel Tosh, Taylor Cameron, Yasmin Taylor, Gracie Spencer, Nicci Homer and Dani McGregor – portrayed their characters well.

Strong support was given by Shaun Lanigan (President Roosevelt), Leila Fernandez (Radio Show host Bert Healy) and Jemma Ferries (Drake, Warbuck’s butler).

A special mention must be made of Zed, the dog who played Sandy, the canine rescued by Annie, who stole every scene he was in.

Richard Davidson as Oliver Warbucks and Rebekka Read as Grace

Singing and movement by principals and chorus alike were of a very high standard.

The set was simple but effective and the costuming appropriate to the period of the piece.

Well done everyone involved with production for a most entertaining show.

DYMT’s production of Annie was put on at Deeside Community Theatre in Aboyne from last Thursday (March 23) to Sunday (March 26).