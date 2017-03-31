Rail journey planning information now includes busiest trains

Transport Scotland has published its first public list of the busiest trains as part of its efforts to improve passenger experiences.

The data, which analyses passenger counts over the previous six months, lists the top 10 trains busiest services and the points along each route which are most affected.

The data not only identifies the busiest trains, it also gives information on the measures being taken to alleviate crowding such as when new rolling stock will come into service.

The Scottish Government said that since 2007, targeted investment in rail services to improve capacity has delivered, or will deliver:

• Significant refurbishment programmes across the ScotRail fleet;

• 160 extra carriages already introduced;

• An extra 180 to follow in the next 24 months;

• 50 per cent more carriages in the near future than we did 2007;

• from 2018, High Speed Trains will be introduced,with 40 per cent more seats on Scottish inter-city routes than currently available;

• Increase seating capacity by 23 per cent by 2019.

Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport and the Islands said: “The Scottish Government is delivering the most ambitious programme of rail investment ever seen in Scotland, committing over £5 billion across the current funding period.

“We wholly appreciate busy trains can be uncomfortable and can assure passengers we are focussed on delivering the value for money service they both want and deserve. We will achieve this in the near future meanwhile this busiest trains information will help make informed journey planning choices simpler in the here and now.”

The approach used to analyse the busiest trains information shows not only the total number of passengers who use particular services, but also the points in the journey at which the train is at its busiest.

This, in turn, enables ScotRail to best plan where to use its rolling stock, particularly during peak periods and allow passengers to choose an alternative service where available.

This data will be published annually and can be found on the Transport Scotland website.

Top 10 businest trains:

1. Edinburgh-Glasgow Central via Shotts, 1721 – This train runs with a planned loading of 185 passengers, seated and standing. The maximum recorded occupancy is 270 passengers (146 per cent of planned loading); and the busiest part of the route is between Haymarket and Livingston South (27 minutes).

2. Glasgow Central-East Kilbride, 1701 (during the summer) – This train runs with a planned loading of 185 passengers, seated and standing. The maximum recorded occupancy is 249 passengers (135 per cent of planned loading). The busiest part of the route is between Glasgow Central and Pollokshaws West (9 minutes).

3. Neilston-Glasgow Central, 0807 – This train runs with a planned loading of 282 passengers, seated and standing. The maximum recorded occupancy is 375 passengers (133 per cent of planned loading). The busiest part of the route is between Muirend [0820] and Glasgow Central (13 minutes).

4. Neilston-Glasgow Central, 0824 – This train runs with a planned loading of 282 passengers, seated and standing. The maximum recorded occupancy is 367 passengers (130 per cent of planned loading). The busiest part of the route is between Mt Florida [0844] and Glasgow Central (12 minutes).

5. Edinburgh-Glenrothes w/Thornton, 1753, via Dunfermline – This train runs with a planned loading of 282 passengers, seated and standing. The maximum recorded occupancy is 337 passengers (120 per cent of planned loading). The busiest part of the route is between Haymarket [1757] and Inverkeithing (21 minutes).

6. Balloch-Airdrie, 0707 – This train runs with a planned loading of 282 passengers, seated and standing. The maximum recorded occupancy is 333 passengers (119 per cent of planned loading). The busiest part of the route is between Anniesland [0741] and Glasgow Queen St (15 minutes).

7. Edinburgh-Dunblane, 1603 – This train runs with a planned loading of 273 passengers, seated and standing. The maximum recorded occupancy is 323 passengers (118 per cent of planned loading). The busiest part of the route is between Haymarket [1609] and Polmont (23 minutes).

8. Glasgow Central-East Kilbride, 1847 – This train runs with a planned loading of 185 passengers, seated and standing. The maximum recorded occupancy is 212 passengers (115 per cent of planned loading). The busiest part of the route is between Glasgow Central and Crossmyloof (7 minutes).

9. East Kilbride-Glasgow Central, 0759 – This train runs with a planned loading of 555 passengers, seated and standing. The maximum recorded occupancy is 624 passengers (115 per cent of planned loading). The busiest part of the route is between Thornliebank [0819] and Glasgow Central (12 minutes).

10. Dalmuir-Larkhall, 0818 – This train runs with a planned loading of 281 passengers, seated and standing. The maximum recorded occupancy is 305 passengers (109 per cent of planned loading). The busiest part of the route is between Anniesland [0832] and Glasgow Central (14 minutes).