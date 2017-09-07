Science centre secures £4.7 million funding

The north-east is set to benefit from an injection of £4.7m to radically transform Aberdeen Science Centre.

The funding will revitalise and refresh the city’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) hub and lead to the creation of a state of the art, 21st century facility in Aberdeen.

Liz Hodge, Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive, said: “This funding is a vital boost for North Scotland. This funding will almost double the size of the centre and play a pivotal role in creating a new, exciting and stimulating environment enabling our team to significantly increase the reach of STEM related education programmes, exhibits, events, clubs and activities.

“While the next generation are a priority audience for the centre, our aim is to engage everyone in science and inspire people of all ages, backgrounds and interests to get excited about the fascinating world of STEM.”

It is with thanks to the support of and funding from The Inspiring Science Fund – a partnership between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Wellcome, Opportunity North East (ONE) and The Wood Foundation, Aberdeen City Council and Scottish Enterprise, that Aberdeen Science Centre has secured the necessary funding that will transform the Centre into a state of the art facility the people of this area can be proud of.

Part of the funding for the redevelopment has been jointly awarded by BEIS and Wellcome as part of their Inspiring Science Fund. This is a fund that is to be shared between five different science centres across the UK to encourage new and different ideas and help to make science more accessible. Aberdeen Science Centre is the only Scottish recipient within round one of the funding announcements.

Aberdeen City Council has agreed to contribute up to £1million to the project as it continues its long-standing support of the Centre. Cllr Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council and convener of the Finance, Policy and Resources committee, said: “The funding represents a significant commitment from the Council to the long term plans for the Aberdeen Science Centre and we are proud to be providing this support and playing our part.”

“Aberdeen’s young people are the lifeblood of the city and facilities such as the Aberdeen Science Centre play a valuable role in encouraging the next generation to embrace STEM in an engaging and stimulating environment. The centre also attracts visitors from near and far, a well-established part of a growing list of attractions and one which attracts tens of thousands of people each year.”