Scottish artist to showcase new paintings at Tolquhon Gallery

Best-selling Scottish artist John Lowrie Morrison (known as Jolomo) is preparing to unveil 50 new paintings in a solo exhibition at a North-east art gallery.

Jolomo: West to Argyll and the Hebrides, which opens at the Tolquhon Gallery near Tarves on Saturday, April 1, celebrates the beauty of Scotland’s West Coast in John’s iconic expressionist painting style.

John is one of the most popular and successful artists in Scotland, with an international reputation. His paintings have been bought by celebrities including Sting, Madonna and Rick Stein. Even those with little interest in art will recognise a Jolomo landscape with its distinctive heightened colour and richly textured oil paint.

The new exhibition brings together paintings of the artist’s favourite places in Argyll with landscapes from the many of the islands, including Iona, Gigha and Colonsay. Figures rarely appear in his works but he paints a landscape informed by human presence, often featuring crofts and boats. The weather and changing light through the seasons inspire his paintings, from moody storms to brilliant sunsets.

John said: “I’m always drawn back to painting Argyll and the islands. The light is wonderful, and it varies so much from season to season, from day to day, even from hour to hour. Every time I look at the landscape there is something new to see.”

John trained at Glasgow School of Art and worked in education for 25 years before taking up painting full-time in 1997. He first exhibited at Tolquhon Gallery in 1998.

Joan Ross, who owns the gallery with her husband, Danny Ross, said: “He was little known at the time but it was clear even then that there was something special about his work, that it made a strong connection with people.

“He is a hugely energetic painter and his work always lifts the spirits. 2017 marks our 30th year as a gallery and we are delighted to be welcoming him back to Tolquhon for this special exhibition.”

In 2007 John was challenged by Alex Salmond, then First Minister, to try his hand at painting the North-east. He went on to produce an extensive body of work inspired by the Buchan coast which was exhibited at Duff House.