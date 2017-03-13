Scottish Beer & Pub Association launches economic report at Holyrood

A new report by economic experts Oxford Economics (OE), commissioned by the Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA), has found that the beer and pub industry in Scotland employs almost 60,000 people, and contributes over £1.7 billion to the national economy every year.

Launching the report to a group of MSPs last night in Kilderkin Pub on the Royal Mile, the SBPA said the figures highlight the importance of the industry to Scotland, and demonstrate the significant economic benefits that Scottish beer and pubs bring, especially around the employment of young people.

The statistics also demonstrated a continued high level of investment by the industry in Scotland, with £148 million provided in capital investment. However, the report also highlighted the astonishing tax bill hitting the industry, with almost £1 billion in taxes, each year.

The report’s statistics are broken down by Scottish Parliament constituencies and regions, allowing a detailed view of local impacts, as well as national.

Brigid Simmonds, BBPA Chief Executive, comments: “Our sector supports almost 60,000 vital jobs in Scotland, and it is particularly important that we can go on boosting employment, which is why further supportive measures for our industry are needed.

“This is especially crucial for young people, with 38 per cent of the industry workforce made up of under-25s. brewing and pubs are providing a part-time opportunity for some, a rewarding lifelong career for many, and experience and skills for all.

“It was fantastic being able to launch the report with a number of MSPs. It really illustrates the importance of our industry to the Scottish economy by showing the number of jobs it creates for their constituents and money in the local economy.”

Adrian Cooper, Chief Executive Officer Oxford Economics, adds: “Our analysis confirms that the beer and pub sector continues to be an important source of employment and output at a national and local level. Its activity generates a significant amount of tax contributions, investment and opportunities for young people to enter the labour market.”