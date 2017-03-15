Scottish Themed Years’ tourism programme extended

The Themed Years’ tourism programme will continue beyond 2018, it has been announced.

The Year of Scotland’s Coast and Waters will be celebrated in 2020 while the focus in 2022 will be the Year of Scotland’s Stories, both led by VisitScotland.

The 2020 theme will support Scotland’s marine and coastal tourism sector, as well as the marine tourism strategy ‘Awakening the Giant’.

Scotland’s Stories will be a showcase of the country’s rich literature, film, oral traditions and myths and legends.

Speaking at the Scottish Tourism Week Signature Conference organised by the Scottish Tourism Alliance, Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop said a recent consultation had shown that people were keen to keep the programme running: “The Themed Years programme has succeeded in giving Scottish tourism an edge, galvanising partners to work together to promote Scotland and its people,” she said.

“Organisations and individuals who participated in the recent consultation were in favour of continuing with themed years.

“More importantly, a significant majority found the programme to be beneficial to their business or organisation. “We also listened to the views expressed that the programme would benefit from longer time scales and the Years will now be delivered in a two year cycle.”

She added: “I am pleased that the programme will continue up to 2022, providing an ideal way to continue to celebrate the best of Scotland.”