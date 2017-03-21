Spring cleaning appeal at charity shops in Banchory and Cults

Looking to re-vamp your wardrobe for the summer season or simply having your annual spring clean? Two Deeside Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland charity shops can help you make some room in your home by taking your unwanted clothes, accessories and household items.

One bag of your unwanted items could potentially be worth up to £15 to your local CHSS shop which will be used to support those living in your community with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

You can donate unwanted belongings to your local boutique shops at Banchory or Cults.

Valerie Harden, regional retail manager, said: “This time of the year is perfect for having a spring clean and decluttering your wardrobe for the summer months.

“As summer approaches we often find that our rails and shelves start to look a bit bare and so we would be delighted to receive new donations.

“We pride ourselves on our wide selection of fashionable items and that is why we are calling for all your pre-loved clothing and accessories to make their way down to your nearest store.

“Charity retailing has taken on a whole new level of quality and style and it’s thanks to the fashion-focused locals that we are able to maintain these high standards.

“We’ve had wonderful support from the local community in the past and we’re really hoping that once the word has spread our loyal customers will spring into action and donate what they can.

“We’d also welcome anyone interested in joining our friendly team of volunteers. Even a couple of hours a week assisting customers or sorting donated stock is enough to make a real difference.”

“If you are having a really big clear out and have a car load to donate contact our shop and we will help to arrange for you.”

For more information pop into 1 Bridge Street, Banchory or Unit 4, The Courtyard, North Deeside Road, Cults.