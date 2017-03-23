Strictly fun for fundraiser

Stuart Donaldson MP will don his dancing shoes this weekend to take part in a Strictly Come Prancing competition in a Forget Me Not charity fundraiser.

Donaldson has spent the past few months learning to jive with his dance partner Kay Minellas as they try to raise as much money as possible for people living with dementia and their families.

The pair will go up against 11 other couples in a dance off – based on the hit BBC series Strictly Come Dancing – at an Ardoe House Hotel event on Saturday, March 25.

Donaldson said: “For the past few months I’ve spent my Saturday evenings learning how to Jive with my dance partner Kay Minellas.

“I did a bit of break dancing when I was younger but I’ve never done anything like the Jive.

“It’s been a bit of an eye-opener but great fun.If nothing else, people will get the chance to laugh at my terrible dancing!

He added: “It’s for a great cause.

Forget Me Not do amazing work supporting people living with dementia and their families so it’s great to be able to support them and raise funds.”

For more information on the event, visit www.forgetmenotclub.co.uk/strictly-come-prancing-2017.

Forget Me Not operate out of The Resource Centre, Bennett House in Banchory and is open Monday to Friday with an open coffee morning every Satrurday 10 til 12.