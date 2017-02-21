Historic Rob Roy Bridge to reopen

The historic Rob Roy bridge at Peterculter is to re-open after £530,000 worth of reconstruction work.

Aberdeen City Council announced today (February 21) that the traffic management will be removed and the bridge will be fully open by this evening.

The work was required to be carried out to the 19th century structure to safeguard its future structural stability.

Aberdeen City Council Regeneration and Transport spokesman, Councillor Ross Grant said: “It’s fantastic the bridge is to be re-opened again after the £530,000 of reconstruction work.

“The works were very extensive and were necessary to ensure the future safety and integrity of this historic bridge.”

The original masonry arch is circa 1800 and the arch beam/column north section is circa 1920.

The works involved the demolition of the reinforced concrete section of the bridge, which was rebuilt to modern standards.

Motorists are asked to be patient as the site is being demobilised, and some traffic delay will be necessary.

The works to the bridge were co-ordinated to take place at the same time along with the programme of works for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route to keep disruption to the travelling public to a minimum.