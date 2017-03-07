Rescheduled A944 works to take place

Substantial works planned to take place on the A944 at South Kingswells have now been rescheduled to take place over the next two weekends.

From Friday, March 10 to Monday, March 13 and Friday, March 17 to Monday, March 20 contraflows will be in place as part of the construction works for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

The first contraflow, which will provide one lane in each direction of travel on the A944, is planned to be in operation from 8pm on Friday, March 10 until 6am on Monday, March 13.

These measures will enable the contractor to complete the westbound (Aberdeen to Westhill) tie-ins to the new road, which means that drivers travelling westbound will be diverted on to the new road and under the new structure at South Kingswells from Monday, March 13.

Drivers travelling eastbound (Westhill to Aberdeen) will continue to use the existing A944.

A further contraflow, again providing one lane in each direction of travel, is also planned to be in operation on the A944 the following weekend from 8pm on Friday, March 17 until 6am on Monday, March 20.

These measures will enable the contractor to complete the eastbound connections to the new road, which means drivers travelling eastbound will be diverted on to the new road and under the new structure at South Kingswells from Monday, March 20.

The contraflow will enable A944 road users to drive on part of the new roundabout and allow the contractor to continue with the construction of the South Kingswells Junction.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Works are planned to be undertaken on the A944 at South Kingswells from this weekend, which requires the use of contraflows over two weekends.

“Drivers heading eastbound will also use narrow lanes during weekdays between Monday, March 13 and Friday, March 17 for safety reasons.

“The contractor has timed these works to minimise the impact they may have on road users. However, drivers should allow themselves additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.

“We are requesting that all drivers to exercise more caution than usual in this area while works are underway, for their own safety as well as the safety of the workforce and we kindly remind them to observe all the signage in place.

“More traffic management will be required on this section of road in the coming months, including more contraflows, and these will be advertised in advance.

“We thank road users in advance for their patience during this period.”

Further lane closures and contraflows will be required in this area over the coming months.

This will enable the contractor to complete the roundabout and fill in the area between the two structures to bring the road surface between the new structures up to the level of the AWPR.

As part of the works in this area, for safety reasons, a footway and cycleway at the junction of Borrowstone Road/Skene Road will require a diversion between Monday, March 13 and Friday, May 21.

For those heading west/east (Westhill to Aberdeen), they should travel via Borrowstone Road and around the north side of the new roundabout before re-joining the A944. The reverse journey is necessary for those travelling east/west (Aberdeen to Westhill).When complete, the AWPR/B-T will help to reduce congestion, cut journey times, improve safety and lower pollution in Aberdeen City Centre. It will also enable local authorities to develop public transport solutions.

Over the next three decades, the AWPR/B-T is expected to bring in an additional £6 billion to the north-east economy and create around 14,000 new jobs.

Around 1,500 are currently working on the project, including on-the-job training for apprentices and local employment opportunities for long-term unemployed people.