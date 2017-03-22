Road closures planned at Milltimber for AWPR work

A busy route in Deeside is due to close at the end of the month to allow for work on the Aberdeen bypass.

Road closures are planned to take place at Milltimber from the end of March 2017 and into April 2017 as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route / Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

The A93 North Deeside Road at the junction with the B979 Milltimber Brae is planned to close from 8pm on Friday, March 31 until 6am on Monday, April 3 to enable the contractor to connect the existing road to the new road.

During this time, traffic travelling north on the B979 Milltimber Brae will be able to turn right onto the A93 towards Aberdeen, but will not be able to turn left towards Peterculter.

Similarly, traffic will not be able to travel west on the A93 past Milltimber Brae or travel east from Peterculter and past Milltimber Brae towards Aberdeen.

Drivers who want to travel east of the closure should follow the signed diversion. They should follow the B979 Malcolm Road, the B979 Peterculter-Kirkton of Skene, the B9119 Tarland Road and the A944 Skene Road, before joining the B9119 Queen’s Road. They should then continue along the A90 Anderson Drive, before joining the A93 at Great Western Road, the A93 St John’s Terrace and onto the A93 North Deeside Road. The reverse journey is required for those travelling from Aberdeen to the west side of the closure.

Vehicular access for residential properties and businesses which are located within the closed section will be maintained, but from the west side of the works only. Buses and emergency services will have access through the road closure, when required. Pedestrians and those using the Deeside Way will not be affected by the closure.

The B979 at Milltimber Brae is planned to close from 8pm on Friday, April 7 until 6am on Monday, April 20 to enable the contractor to tie in the existing road with the new road.

Drivers heading southbound should travel via North Deeside Road A93 to South Anderson Drive, across Bridge of Dee and then on to the B9077 South Deeside Road (except HGV traffic which should avoid Bridge of Dee and travel via Holburn Street, Riverside Drive and Great Southern Road). The reverse journey should be used for those drivers heading northbound.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We understand the importance of these roads to local communities and consequently, the contractor has planned the timing of these closures to minimise the impact they may have on road users.

“However, we would like to encourage those drivers who would consider using these roads to plan their journeys in advance. We would also encourage road users to allow additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.”

“We thank road users in advance for their patience during this period.”

When complete, the AWPR/B-T will help to reduce congestion, cut journey times, improve safety and lower pollution in Aberdeen City Centre. It will also enable local authorities to develop public transport solutions.

The AWPR/B-T project is expected to bring in an additional £6 billion to the north-east economy and create around 14,000 jobs over the next 30 years, including more than 1,000 jobs for the construction industry.

There will also be tangible benefits for the business community and road users with better journey time reliability and reduced congestion.