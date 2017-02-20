Unexploded device discovered in Ballater

Bomb disposal experts have been called and homes have been evacuated today after an unexploded device was found in Ballater.

Police officers were called at 11am after the device was found in Braichlie Road.

Specialist support has been requested from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, which will be attending this afternoon.

Police Scotland said the device doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw said: “One building has been evacuated while inquiries are ongoing, however there is nothing to suggest that there is any threat to the public.

“I would like to thank those affected for their patience.

“Officers will be in attendance for some time until we establish exactly what the item is. Further details will be released when available.”