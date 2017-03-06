Union calls for transparency after Deeside AWPR incident

Scotland’s biggest construction union has called for “more transparency and dialogue” with construction companies involved in the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) following an incident in Deeside today.

A worker has been taken to hospital following an industrial accident this morning (Monday, March 6).

The incident involving a Scottish Water contractor happened in the Milltimber Brae area at around 11am.

The man’s injuries are said to be serious but not life-threatening.

Unite regional officer John Clark said: “Our first thoughts are with the worker who has been injured and with his friends and family.

“No worker should be put in a position where they don’t return safely home from their shift.

“We have had ongoing concerns over health and safety on the AWPR project but too often, bosses aren’t listening.

“We need proper dialogue between the contractors and their workers and union reps, and when things go wrong we need openness and transparency so that we can put them right as soon as possible.

“Safety should be a top priority on every construction project – and especially on a flagship public project like this one.

“Our officers and workplace reps will continue to monitor working conditions on the project, and will be making sure that workers’ voices are heard in any investigation.”

Scottish Water and Transport Scotland both said a “full investigation” into the cause of the accident has been launched.