Banchory Beavers medal in Peterhead graded meet

The Banchory Beavers ASC picked up a couple of medals and scored many personal bests at the Peterhead graded meet on February 6.

The meet was attended by 16 clubs across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with events of 100m and 200m of each stroke and age categories 10/11, 12/13 and 14 and upwards (so competing against 19-year-olds).

The medals were picked up by Callum Scott who got silver for the 100m back crawl, and bronze for the 100m breaststroke.

