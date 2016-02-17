Crathes Primary School enjoy swimming success

On Saturday, January 30, the Scottish Schools Swimming Championships took place at Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Crathes Primary School had 4, Primary 7 pupils, competing in 3 individual events and as a team, following outstanding efforts by all 4 in the qualifying event in November.

The boys put in a fantastic effort and were rewarded with GOLD in the boys 12 and under 4x50m free relay race (Sam Taylor, Tom Horrell, Jon Taylor and Jamie McGregor). Jamie also achieved a fantastic BRONZE in the boys 12 and under, 50m fly.

This is a huge achievement for a school with only 35 pupils and Head Teacher Mrs Fraser together with everyone at Crathes School and Crathes School Swim club, are thrilled for the boys and their families and send them our congratulations on their brilliant success.

Sam and Jon Taylor both swim with Cults Otters, while Jamie and Tom started their swimming careers in P1 when they joined the Crathes School Swim Club before moving on to Banchory Beavers.

These great results were made possible due to the hard work of the boys but could not have been achieved without massive input from Mrs Annie Horrell, a parent volunteer, who runs the Crathes School Swimming Club.

She entered the boys into the Championship, coordinated, and accompanied them poolside.