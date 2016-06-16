Games cancelled amid heavy rain

Heavy and presistent rain over the past 36 hours has resulted in the cancellation of Aberdeen’s Highland Games, which were due to take place on Sunday, June 19 in the city’s Hazlehead Park.

The park is currently waterlogged and more rain is forecast until Saturday.

Aberdeen City Council made the decision to cancel the popular annual event following an inspection of the site on Wednesday. Even if the rain stops ahead of the Games the ground will not be suitable to host this large scale event.

About 10,000 spectators were expected to attend the city’s Games which are an integral part of the Grampian Games circuit.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said: “Unfortunately, due to the heavy and persistent rainfall we have had to take the decision to cancel this year’s Highland Games. Although disappointed we hope that everyone who had planned to visit and indeed those who had expected to participate in Aberdeen’s Highland Games this weekend will appreciate that we have not taken this decision lightly.

“The area where the Games will be held and the free car park facilities which we were to provide are currently flooded and it is likely that the conditions will deteriorate further by Sunday.

“The Games are always very popular with citizens and visitors to the city who travel a considerable distance to enjoy the day-long event. We also know a lot of children will be disappointed especially as this year’s Games were due to be held on Father’s Day.”

The Highland Games’ calendar for the region is already set for 2016 which means that Aberdeen’s Highland Games cannot be rearranged for later in the year.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for this year’s Games from Eventbrite will be able to obtain refunds with proof of purchase.