New Banchory tennis season opens on March 1

The tennis season starts on March 1 at Banchory Tennis Club, and as always they are keen to welcome new members.

The club has three newly carpeted courts in a sheltered spot within Banchory’s Burnett Park.

There’s an enthusiastic young Coach, Ross Lamont, who runs after-school classes for children aged five to 18 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as tennis camps during school holidays.

For Adults, Ross will be running pre-season coaching to help those who’re a bit rusty develop their skills and the opening tournament & BBQ on the afternoon of Saturday, March 19, will give everyone a chance to enjoy 10 minute doubles games in a round robin format, with refreshments in the clubhouse.

Adult club sessions are on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6.30pm and daytime sessions on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and Sunday afternoons from 2.30pm. For more serious players the Club has two ladies’ and three Men’s teams in the North East League with match practice led by Ross on Sunday evenings.

For more details on the Club and to join, go to www.banchory tennis.net or email: membership@banchorytennis.net.