Strong performances given by Stonehaven Banchory AC

Hundreds of young Scottish athletes savoured their first competitive experience of athletics earlier this month at the scottishathleticsSUPERteams event.

It took place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, with four young athletes from Banchory Stonehaven AC up there with the best – Abbie Crawford, Anna Ross, Cara Davie and Ella Creamer put in a brilliant performance to finish 8th out of over 50 teams.

Competing in four different events as a team, they got an early experience of competition that will hopefully bode well for future success as they move through the age groups in the sport.

The same venue has recently hosted the Senior Indoor Championships, with Alisha Rees winning silver in the 60m and bronze in the 200m, and Claire McGarvey who is in great form in the high jump, winning a Bronze medal in the U17 age group.

Claire did even better in the Scottish Schools Championships a few days later, winning gold in the U16 girls high jump with a new personal best of 1.61m. Alisha Rees won Gold in the 60m with a new Scottish Schools record of 7.65s, and now holds the Scottish Schools indoor records for 60m and 200m at both the U16 and over-16 age group.

The club’s success outdoors in the mud has also continued, and started off in 2016 with Clare Stewart, Rosa Hare and Emma Swanson being selected for the East District to compete at the Great Edinburgh Run Event.

Locally, U11G and U13G teams took gold in the Haddo House Winter XC Series, and a “well done” is due to Cara Davie, Anna and Lydia Birch, Anna Ross, Isla Long, Emma Swanson, Kate Hare and Shannon Brown.

Also to the U11G and U13B teams and U15G, Elliot Rowe, Matthew Brown, Rory Baird, Findlay Sharp, Callum Lechatelier, Lauren Liversidge and Izzy Parnaby.

Also to Jenny Glass, Andrew and Stewart Ferguson and Carl Fuhrman for the seniors, who got out there in the mud to compete for the Club.