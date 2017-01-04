New creme egg campaign rolls in

The Christmas decorations may only just have come down, but the countdown to Easter is underway after Cadbury launched its first Creme Egg ad campaign for four years.

The 30-second TV ad features a Creme Egg ‘super fan’ called Gregg who announces a three-month ‘Creme Egg Hunting Season’ which will climax on Easter Sunday, April 16.

The new Creme Egg campaign comes two years after a backlash prompted by a controversial change in the sweet treat’s recipe.

Hortense Foult-Rothenburger, senior brand manager for Cadbury Easter, said: “Every year, Cadbury Creme Egg devotees tell us how excited they are that Cadbury Creme Eggs are back on shelves, and the success we’ve seen in 2016 is testament to the fact that fans’ love for the product has not waned.

“We have incredible plans for 2017 and are more excited than ever to kick it off with our brand new creative - ‘It’s Creme Egg Hunting Season’.”