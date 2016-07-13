Capture your vision of Shire

Entries are open for a brand new photography competition celebrating the best of beautiful Aberdeenshire.

The competition is being run as part of the annual Haddo Arts Festival based at Haddo House & Country Park near Ellon.

It includes categories for photos of Wildlife, People, and History & Heritage.

There’s also a special section for photographers who are under 16.

Prizes for the winning photographers include dinner for four at Meldrum House Hotel, Haddo Arts Festival tickets, a training course with a professional photographer and beautiful framed prints of their winning photographs.

The winners will also be featured in a week long exhibition at Haddo as part of the 2016 Haddo Arts Festival, and have their photographs seen by thousands of visitors.

Haddo House & Country Park visitor officer Diana Spencer said: “There’s a huge amount of interest in photography at the moment, whether it’s expensive SLR cameras or just using your phone to capture the moment, and Aberdeenshire’s such a great place for taking beautiful photos.

“You can enter pictures of almost anything you like- from red squirrels or dolphins, to castles, fishing boats, or your family on their favourite day out.

“Our festival theme this year is ‘Visions’, and so a competition showcasing people’s own visions of Aberdeenshire fits in perfectly.”

The competition is open to everyone using any type of camera.

Photographs must be taken within Aberdeen City & Shire within the past three years.

All entries must be submitted by Sunday, August 28.

You can send photos in by email or by bringing them to the visitor centre at Haddo House & Country Park.

Full details of how to enter/terms & conditions can be found online at haddoartsfestival.org.uk.

For more information please contact Diana Spencer by emailing haddo@visithaddo.com or phone 01651 851041.

The Haddo Arts Festival will run from Saturday, October 1 to Saturday, October 8 2016.