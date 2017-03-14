Screening of Banchory home movie from 1950s

The coordinators at Number One have uncovered a “marvellous” home movie of Banchory from the 1950s.

The film belongs to Bill Emslie, whose father was the Town Clerk prior to 1975.

He filmed many of the local events throughout the 50s and 60s, including the annual gala and steam rally.

The film will be shown on Monday, March 20, at Number One.

Jean Henretty, project co-ordinator, said: “Members of the Heritage Society may have seen the movie in the past but we thought it would be a good idea to show it to the public.

“There are many faces from the past who may still be living in the area.

“We are intrigued to find out who was the gala queen with her maidens and the children in fancy dress must now be in their 60’s.”

There will be two screenings of the home movie, a matinee showing from 1pm and an evening showing at 7.30pm on Monday, March 20.

Entry is one jeelly (jam) jar.

Number One is a community cafe and learning centre in Scott Skinner Square, Banchory.

A JustGiving page to raise funds for the social space can found at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/banchory-districtinitiative/NumberOne