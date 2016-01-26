Stereophonics to rock AECC

One of the world’s best rock bands will be storming Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre’s (AECC) GE Oil & Gas Arena this summer.

No strangers to the North-east, Stereophonics will play Aberdeen on Thursday, July 14, for the seventh time.

The band will perform hits from their latest album ‘Keep the Village Alive’ as well as their classic songs.

The album was written and produced by frontman, Kelly Jones, and debuted at number one following the acclaimed 2013 platinum album ‘Graffiti on the Train’.

Since winning a Brit Award in 1998 for Best New Group, the band has developed a sound that is like few others.

Mark Mackie director of Regular Music said: “It is with real delight we are able to announce that Stereophonics will play in Aberdeen this July.

“It is sure to be a cracker of a night!”

AECC’s Senior Sales Manager, Anna Mackenzie, said: “Having Stereophonics back at AECC is a great addition to the already fantastic line up of events we have at the venue this year.

“Tickets go on sale on this Friday (January 29) at 9am and we are sure they will be snapped up pretty quickly!.”