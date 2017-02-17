Banchory tour date for comedian Shappi Khorsandi

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi is bringing her show ‘Oh My Country! From Morris Dancing To Morrissey’ to Banchory.

She is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her arrival in Britain.

She’s reclaiming patriotism, sending a love letter to her adopted land.

Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and autumn UK tour, star of Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News for You and Q.I. Shappi has announced more tour dates for spring 2017, including the Barn, Banchory, on Sunday, April 9.

Shappi is the best-selling author of ‘A Beginners Guide to Acting English’, released in 2009, and her debut novel ‘Nina Is Not OK’ was published by Ebury in July 2016 to much critical acclaim and was be released in paperback on February 9.

Shappi has notched up numerous high profile television appearances including; Live At The Apollo (BBC ONE), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala At The O2 (Channel 4, 2010 - 2016), Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC ONE), The Graham Norton Show (BBC ONE), Have I Got News For You (BBC ONE) and her own Comedy Store Special for Comedy Central.

She also had the honour of being nominated at the prestigious British Comedy Awards in the Best Female Comic category up against fellow nominee’s Jo Brand and Sarah Millican.

She has also appeared as a panelist on ITV1’s Loose Women and BBC ONE’s Question Time.

In December 2015, Shappi was also elected president of the British Humanist Society.

Tickets for ‘Oh My Country!’ From Morris Dancing To Morrissey’ are on sale now by calling 08444 999 990 or visiting: www.beyondhighlands.com/listings.