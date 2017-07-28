They fly in the night - at Craigievar Castle!

They are the type of beasties that most people try to keep out of their homes but the rangers at Craigievar Castle will be doing everything they possibly can to lure moths out of hiding – even offering them a beer!

Visitors to a late-night event at Craigievar will learn how to make sugar traps – a sticky solution of black treacle and beer that moths just can’t resist. The sweet-smelling mixture, which is completely harmless to the creatures, is pasted to trees in the grounds of the castle and will attract moths from far and wide.

But it’s hoped that moths will not be the only winged visitors making an appearance at the family event today (Friday). Those who go along to the castle will also have the chance to meet the resident colony of bats.

The elegant tower house, known for its distinctive pink façade, is home to pipistrelle and brown long-eared bats which love to go flying as the sun starts to set.

National Trust for Scotland ranger Toni Watt said: “We’ll start off in the castle grounds where we will show people how to make and set the sugar traps.

“While we are waiting for the traps to work, we’ll take a walk around the castle grounds and look for bats. We have not yet conducted a bat survey this year, but previously we have had pipistrelle and brown long-eared bats roosting at the castle.

It is suitable for all ages – visitors aged under 16 must be accompanied by an adult – and starts at 8.30pm. It will go on until after darkness falls, and is expected to wind up at around 10.30pm.

Booking is essential and tickets, which cost £4, are available at www.nts.org.uk