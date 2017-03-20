Things will be going swimmingly for performance at Aboyne Swimming Pool

Banchory-based new music organisation sound will be going to great lengths for a special performance at Aboyne Swimming Pool this week.

Over the last three months two young electroacoustic composers and University of Aberdeen PhD students, Jamie Lawson from Australia and Kwangrae Kim from South Korea, have been recording young swimmers from Upper Deeside Amateur Swimming Club whilst they’ve been training.

These recordings have now been made into pieces which will be performed in the environment of the swimming pool on Friday (March 24) between 7.30 and 8.30pm with one of the pieces involving a live contribution from some of the young swimmers.

Fiona Robertson, sound director, said: “The swimmers are excited to have been involved in this project.

“They are particularly looking forward to taking part in the performance.”

“At sound we want to make sure as many people as possible get the chance to experience new music and this project has been a terrific opportunity to engage with a young audience whilst also supporting two composers.”

Jamie Lawson, composer, added: “Through field recording and sound composition, I hope to draw upon each participant’s interest in swimming to showcase a type of musical composition that they have unlikely been exposed to.”

The performance at Aboyne swimming pool is free. An installation of the sound recordings and project information is also on show at Aboyne library this week.