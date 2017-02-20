Two North-east arts organisations join forces for new exhibition

Two key North-east arts organisations have joined forces for the first time for a new exhibition.

Aberdeen’s Peacock Visual Arts in partnership with multi-arts venue the Barn in Banchory are presenting a new exhibition showcasing artworks published by Peacock Print Studio over the past seven years.

Some of these prints have never been exhibited before.

Both organisations are currently going through big transformations, so the show marks an important moment in time.

Lorraine Grant took over as director of the Barn two years ago and is currently leading the rebranding of the multi-arts centre, being ambitious about where she wants to take it next.

She said: “The Barn has gone from strength to strength in the past 22 years, driven by the combined energy and skills of the local community and professional artists.

“This collaboration with Peacock is important because it’s a way of marking the quality of art production going on in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and the strength of partnership working that goes on in within the region’s cultural sector.”

Nuno Sacramento very recently took the position as the new dDirector of Peacock Visual Arts.

Nuno said he will have a big task ahead of him but is optimistic however and positive about the organisation’s next steps.

Nuno said: “Although there are many interesting artists and arts organisations in the North East of Scotland, they are not part of the dominant narratives that describe the region’s wealth through the Oil and Gas sector.

“As this dominant narrative starts eroding, arts and culture crop up through the cracks and become visible, proposing alternative visions for the future of the city.

“Partnerships such as the one between Peacock and the Barn are significant because only working together, will we attain the necessary visibility to invite and engage the citizens of Aberdeen and the Shire in the production and fruition of meaningful art.”

Slow Motion will include prints by renowned artists Claire Barclay, John Byrne, Mike Giant, Tom Hammick, Kenny Hunter, Janice Kerbel, Scott Myles, David Noonan, Toby Paterson, Ralph Steadman, Donald Urquhart, Frances Walker and many more.

The exhibition opens on Friday (February 24) at the Barn 12 to 4pm and runs until Saturday, April 8.

Workshops, talks and tours are also part of the event.