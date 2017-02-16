What’s on in the Deeside and Donside area

We’ve complied a handy list of events going on in the Deeside and Donside area.

Friday, February 17

Football Fundraiser

A fundraiser will be held in Banchory Town Hall in aid of young local footballers heading to Barcelona in the spring. Banchory Pumas U15s will take part in a tournament from April 12-17. To help raise funds for the trip, an evening with clairvoyant Maureen Smith will be held in the hall from 7.30-10pm. Tickets are £20 including tea, coffee and homebakes. Contact Eunice Gardyne on 07763 086751.

Opera Highlights tour

Scottish Opera’s will be stopping off at The Barn, Banchory, on their annual Opera Highlights tour to smaller, more remote venues the length and breadth of Scotland. For tickets for the event at 7.30pm visit www.scottishopera.org.uk

Saturday, February 18

Family Fun Day

A selection of delightful short films from around the world created especially for young audiences from Dundee’s Discovery Film Festival will be shown at the Barn, Banchory. Shorts for wee ones (age 3+) starts at 10.30am. Shorts for middle ones (age 8+) starts at 1.30pm. Tickets are £2.50 per screening, £9 for a family of four (two adults, two children). Free teas and coffees for the grown ups. Free drop-in arts and crafts session from 11.30 to 1pm.

Sunday, February 19

Ryan Drucker Piano Recital

Award-winning pianist Ryan Drucker will give a solo recital at The Barn, Banchory at 3pm. Tickets £12, £10 seniors, £5 students, Under 18s and jobseekers.

Music Concert

The Upper Deeside Music will be given by Gordon Bragg and James Wilshaw on violin and piano starting at 4.30pm. It is likely to be held in the guest house of Creagg Megan off the A93. A bus will be available from Glen Muick Church Square, Ballater. More details about the event are available from Mrs M R Jaffray by emailing mrsmrjaffray@hotmail.com

Cults Recital

There will be a recital in Cults Parish Church, Quarry Road, at 2.30pm. Charlotte Whittle (soprano), accompanied on piano by George Gordon, will perform songs for a Sunday afternoon from Brahms to Bernstein. Admission is by donation. The net proceeds will be divided between our chosen charities. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the main hall.

Wednesday, February 22

Theatre Screening

Amadeus National Theatre Live Encore screening in Aboyne Community Theatre at 7pm.

Saturday, February 25

Pancake Tea

Mid Deeside Church choir and praise band are holding a pancake tea in the church extension St Marnan Road, Torphins, to raise money towards the maintenance and repair of the church organ. The cost is £2.50 per person for tea/coffee, freshl-cooked pancakes and shortbread/biscuits.

Sunday, February 26

Book Fayre

A book fayre in aid of Torphins School Parent Council will be held from 12-2pm at the school. It will feature a storytelling corner, second hand books, CDs, DVDs, pre-loved uniform and refreshments.

Friday, March 3

Glassel Concert

Scots folk group Breabach will be appearing at Glassel Hall at 7.30pm. The band will be visiting Banchory towards the end of a national tour which gets under way early next month. Call 07771 621577 or email bryony.smith@btinternet.com

Saturday, March 4

Finzean Concert

North-east singer-songwriter Jenny Sturgeon and the duo Clype will perform at Finzean Hall. Tickets are £15 and available from Jane Bennett at finzeangigs@gmail.com or 07971 296566. Doors open 8pm, BYOB and there will be a raffle in aid of Finzean Hall.

Ivan Drever Live

Fresh from sell-out appearances at 2017’s Celtic Connections, Orcadian musician Ivan Drever is heading for the hills for an evening of melodic intimacy at Glenbuchat Bothy at 8pm, doors open 7.30pm. BYOB. Tickets are £10 and under-16s go free. For tickets call 019756 41303 or email events@glenbuchatmusic.co.uk

Ladies Breakfast and Talk

Aboyne-Dinnet Church Community Life Group is holding a Ladies Breakfast and Talk in the church hall on Huntly Road, Aboyne, The successful format of a Continental Breakfast followed by a talk will remain for the series of breakfasts in 2017. Doors open at 9.45 am and breakfast will be available at 10am.SpeakerAlan Melrose will talk about his experience of ‘Developing Leadership in the Developing World’. Tickets are £5 each and can be bought from Community Life Group members or by calling Christa on 013398-86562. Interested attendees are asked to buy/reserve their tickets in advance.

Ongoing Events

Northern Lights

From now until March 31, 2017, Drum Castle will stage Northern Lights. The unique rooms within Drum Castle play host to an exhibition of works with a Scottish flavour, on loan from Aberdeen Art Gallery’s collections.

Knit and Natter

The Knit and Natter Group meets in Westhill Library on Thursdays from 2-4pm. Go along to a friendly group to knit, crochet or sew and enjoy a drink and a cake. For more details, contact library staff.

If you have an event coming up that you’d like to publicise please email the details to news@deesidepiper.com with What’s On in the subject line.