Aberdeenshire property price fall

House prices dropped in Aberdeenshire in November, according to new figures.
The fall contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area record a 2.7% annual decline.
The average Aberdeenshire house price in November was £184,138, Land Registry figures show – a 1.0% decrease on October.
Over the month, the picture was worse than that across Scotland, where prices increased 0.4%, and Aberdeenshire underperformed compared to the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.
During the last year, the average sale price of property in the region remained level – putting the area 31st among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in the Shetland Islands, where properties increased on average by 14.6%, to £153,000.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen dropped 6.4% in value, giving an average price of £145,000.
Owners of flats fared worst in Aberdeenshire in November – they dropped 1.4% in price, to £102,010 on average.