Accountancy firm names new partner

A local accountant has been appointed a partner at the firm she joined as a student.

Lauren Thompson, 34, has worked at James Milne Chartered Accountants for more than 12 years.

One of the North-east’s oldest accountancy firms, James Milne has offices in Banchory, Aberdeen and Inverurie.

The 130-year-old company has increased its number of partners to five, and expanded with the acquisition of two Aberdeenshire practices in 2018.

Lauren came to the firm as a summer placement student in 2005 while studying accountancy at the University of Aberdeen and joined the team permanently the following year.

She completed her studies and qualified as a chartered accountant in 2009.

Over the last ten years, Lauren has advised personal and business clients, and played a pivotal role in establishing the firm’s Banchory practice, following the acquisition of Williamsons Chartered Accountants last year.

She said: “The firm has an impressive structure for learning and my fellow partners do an excellent job in mentoring staff and encouraging the next generation.

“It is an exciting time for the firm, as through the acquisitions over the last year we have welcomed a broad spectrum of new clients, and I am looking forward to working closely with them and our existing clients.”

Graham Bridgeford, managing partner, added: “Having progressed through the ranks, Lauren is an diligent accountant, and provides excellent advice to our clients.

“She has done a great job integrating our new clients and helping the new members of staff become part of the James Milne team.”

The firm’s range of services, includes, accountancy, business taxation, bookkeeping, payroll services and tax planning.