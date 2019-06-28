Alford Day Nursery goes on the market

An Aberdeenshire nursery is on the market with a price tag of £455,000.

Alford Day Nursery has a four-bedroom house included in the sale.

Registered for 30 children, the nursery has been operating for more than 25 years and was bought by the current owners in 2009.

The two-storey property features open plan playrooms, with messy play areas, and there is a large, fully enclosed garden for outdoor play and learning.

The attached house serves as the owner’s accommodation and is accessible by a separate entrance.

The nursery is run under management, overseen by the owners Tanya and Tom Tough.

She said: “For many happy years, Alford Nursery has been our home, we have enjoyed living and working in the heart of the community.

“As our house is attached to the nursery, we have decided that it may now be time for a change for our family and are seeking a new owner with the same passion and enthusiasm for delivering great childcare.

“We will continue to run our other businesses, Alford Breakfast and Out of School Club and Annie’s Nursery in Insch.”