Energy company visit for UK minister

A senior member of the UK Government has visited one of the local area’s biggest employers.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Conservative MP Andrew Bowie accompanied Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden on a tour of energy company Total E&P UK’s headquarters in Westhill on Friday, January 24.

Around 800 onshore workers moved to Total House from Altens in 2017, marking a huge commitment from the firm in UK oil and gas.

Mr Bowie said: “It has been my pleasure to work diligently with the Treasury on North Sea oil and gas since 2017.

“It was North-east Conservative MPs who fought to secure fairer trading conditions for the industry, and made transferable tax history (TTH) one of our priorities.

“TTH has since proven to be a shot in the arm for oil and gas in the UK.

The MP added: “Oliver was impressed by the modern, forward-thinking operation in Total House and spoke knowledgeably about the co-operation between the UK Government and the industry.

“Together, the sure and steady recovery now being made in the North Sea can be continued for years to come.”