Hospitality initiative for students

Leading names from the Deeside hospitality sector have united to introduce a new apprenticeship scheme.

It will give 16-25-year-olds opportunities for a career in hospitality.

Hospitality Apprenticeship North East was launched last Friday.

Up to 12 prominent hotels, including the Fife Arms in Braemar, Banchory Lodge and Maryculter House, are offering young adults a bespoke 18-month apprenticeship programme, which will give them experience in four areas of hotel operation – housekeeping, reception, food and beverage and kitchen.

Apprentices will have the chance to take part in masterclasses and learning experiences as well as the option to continue beyond the 18 months’ apprentice scheme with an additional six-month project in their hotel.

Participating hotels have all committed to paying the apprentices the national minimum wage – a higher rate than the national apprentice rate. Apprentices will achieve an SVQ Level 5 on completion.

Financially supported by the hotels, Opportunity North East (ONE) and Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and delivered by Training Matters, applications for the 2019 intake of students – to start work in October – are open via www.hospitalityapprentice.com.