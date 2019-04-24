MP warns bank against further reduction in service

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has welcomed confirmation that TSB branches in his constituency will not close – but has warned against any further reduction in service.

Customers of the High Street bank have been told that footfall has been “decreasing” over time at local branches.

However, in letters issued by TSB management, local residents have been reassured that the branches will not be shutting their doors.

Instead, opening hours are being cut at branches across the country including Banchory, Aboyne and Alford.

In Banchory, it will mean the TSB is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9.30-12.30 and 1.30-4.30pm.

In Aboyne, the branch will be open one day a week – on a Wednesday – in order to maintain a presence in the community.

In Alford, the bank will only open on a Tuesday.

Mr Bowie said: “I welcome the fact that none of these local bank branches will close.

“This area, like many others across the country, has lost too many local bank branches in recent years.

“However, I am concerned that the decision to reduce hours could prove to be the thin end of the wedge.”

He added: “It is up to customers in each area to ensure these branches are well used on the days that they are open, to avoid any further reductions in service.

“Many people and local businesses still rely upon that face-to-face contact that happens at a local branch.