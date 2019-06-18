Plans for new grouse shooting venue at Tarland

The Deeside economy could soon be boosted after plans were lodged to create a new grouse shooting venue.

Tillypronie Estate, near Tarland, has tabled proposals to Aberdeenshire Council for a multi-purpose estate building featuring a conference and meeting space, servicing and repair workshop, together with a beater’s bothy, gun-cleaning facility and secure armoury.

Agents Harry Taylor and Co say the new building brings together two critical aspects required for the growth and sustainability of more than 15,000 acres under the estate management.

They say the estate has been “sorely under-invested” in recent decades and that the applicant, who purchased the estate back in 2017, wishes to address the long-term impact of land management and benefits to the local economy.

In a supporting statement, the agents say the creation of a modern in-house workshop facility would cut outsourcing costs and enable the estate to service and store plant equipment and associated machinery required for woodland and agricultural management.

Staff will also benefit from improved welfare facilities including toilets, a meeting room and canteen to allow for greater co-ordination of tasks and act as a ‘hub’ for estate operations.

The second aspect focuses on the need to manage the renowned Towie and Morven pheasant shoots.

In addition to the regular estate workforce of 10, organised shooting events could provide employment for up to 50 support staff.