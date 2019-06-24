Aeden is top young speechmaker

The final of Banchory Rotary’s Young Speechmaker of the Year 2019 was as close fought as any previous year with top speeches from three talented speakers.

The culmination of speaking competitions in primary schools around Banchory, the final at the Burnett Arms Hote, in front of an audience of 60, should have been a nerve-wracking experience for the performers.

But the trio showed no nerves and were accomplished in the research carried out, content, delivery and their responses to audience questions.

Gu Pais, from Banchory Primary, succeeded in explaining the Theory of Relativity in four minutes with his self-researched speech on Albert Einstein.

In complete contrast, Drumoak Primary’s Aeden Dufton followed with an engaging and at times humorous presentation on ‘Fostering with Banardo’s’.

Jessica Barr, of Hill of Banchory, completed the trilogy with a witty speech tracing ‘The History of Sweet Treats’, along with samples.

It took the two judges – Rotarians Elainesarah Freelove and John McDonald – considerable time to pick a winner, marked against the 16 criteria of the competition, but eventually they announced Aeden Dufton, a runner-up last year, as Young Speechmaker of the Year.

Rotary president Harry McNab expressed the appreciation of the audience for the impressive performances.

He said: “These were wonderful speeches from three very talented young people, who have a great future in front of them.

“Our thanks go out to the teaching staff in all six schools who have made this competition so successful and enjoyable, and to the mums and dads who have encouraged and supported their children.”