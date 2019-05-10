Banchory Primary flags up more success

Banchory Primary School is celebrating after securing an environmental award for the third year running.

It has received another Green Flag for its Eco-Schools work.

Laura Obernay, an additional support for learning teacher, led the eco group over the last two terms and they worked towards aspects of the school improvement plan for sustainability.

A small part involved decreasing the school’s paper consumption and photocopying and looking for more sustainable solutions.

Head teacher Jackie Fernandez and the PTA also introduced chromebooks for P6 and P7 which allowed pupils to produce reports and presentations digitally.

Mrs Fernandez said: “The ‘Eco-Schools Scotland’ programme is designed to encourage whole-school community action on ‘Learning for Sustainability’ and this is one of our goals as a school.

“I am delighted that the hard work and efforts of the pupils, staff and Banchory community are recognised through this award.”