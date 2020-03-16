Banchory Primary School wins digital award

Banchory Primary School is celebrating another digital accolade.

Following last year’s Digital Schools Award, it has now received the Cyber Resilience and Internet Safety Award.

Pupils and staff have continued the good work taking place in the school and have been recognised as demonstrating a strategic approach to cyber resilience and internet safety. The initiative follows the successful integration of the Digital Schools Awards programme in primary and secondary schools throughout Scotland, which encourages a whole-school approach to digital learning.

Designed to provide education professionals with the resources and support required to help pupils safely navigate the digital world, the Special Recognition Badge for Cyber Resilience and Internet Safety is the only programme of its kind being delivered in the UK.

The framework has been developed by Digital Schools Awards, in partnership with Education Scotland and the Child Protection Unit, and has the backing of major tech companies HP, Microsoft and Intel.

The initiative is also supported by Police Scotland.

Banchory Primary School’s principal teacher Gillian Jones said: “Since achieving the Digital Schools Award, we have continued to roll out our digital transformation by thinking creatively about how we are using technology.

“The younger children within the school are using iPads to enhance learning and record their learning.

“The school have a team entered in the cluster GamesCon which will take place at the beginning of April, the winning team will go on to represent Banchory at the Aberdeenshire GamesCon in June.”

Online platforms are becoming increasingly accessible to young people, with as many as one in four children aged 8-11 operating their own social media profiles.

As the internet becomes further integrated into everyday life, it is seen as vital that schools provide pupils with the knowledge and confidence needed to operate online.