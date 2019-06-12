Crathie receives digital recognition

A Deeside school is celebrating success in a digital programme.

Crathie Primary has gained a Digital Schools Award.

The Digital Schools Award Scotland is a three-step programme to help schools assess, progress and recognise excellence in the use of digital technology at nursery, primary, special education and secondary level, while providing practical support and encouragement.

Schools that successfully complete the programme receive a nationally- recognised award and Crathie has been recommended as a mentor school.

The children have been learning about internet safety through a visit from a Police Liaison Officer, have been reflecting on how to act online and offline, and considering their digital footprint.

They have been learning to code with Scratch jr, Scratch and Python.

Head teacher Lilian Field said the award was one of great pride for the school.

She added: “Small School Big Dreams’ is our motto and this is clearly evidenced by gaining such a prestigious award.

“The pupils, staff and parents are delighted.”