Kids are kings of the castle in Braemar

It’s been a busy time for the pupils of Braemar Primary, but it’s set to get a lot more hectic from tomorrow (Friday) as they become tour guides at Braemar Castle.

The local community took over the Castle 12 years ago on a lease, and the school has been involved from the very beginning.

During the early roof repairs, the children carried out some research and found the local quarry the original slates had come from.

Castle Volunteer and teacher at Braemar Primary, Marilyn Baker said: “There is a real affection for the castle and the children have been practising hard for their roles. It’s fantastic to have the building, with its amazing history, now part of community life.

“It plays a real role in helping the children learn, not just about the history of Braemar and the castle, but also about Scotland’s story.”

Castle Manager, Georgina Errington commented: “We’re hoping for a good turn-out of parents as well as visitors today.

“The children have done such a good job learning how to welcome people and the stories to tell and of course their enthusiasm is infectious. It’s good to know the future of the Castle is safe with these young members of the community.”

The children will be on duty from noon to 3pm today. The Castle is open from 10am to 5pm.

Members of Braemar Community Limited have free entry and local non-members can join on the day.

Since 2007, the castle has been operated by the community of Braemar on a 50 year lease from Invercauld Estate. The Directors of Braemar Community Limited manage the castle on behalf of the village.