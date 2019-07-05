New play area boost for Crathes

A new play area has opened at Crathes Primary School.

The local community joined forces to create the Trim Trail and the initiative for local youngsters included support from the Leys Estate, Mr and Mrs Bert McIntosh, Aberdeenshire Council and Mid Hill Wind Farm Community Fund.

The trail encouraged children to enjoy the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage physical development in a fun and exciting environment.

The feature consists of a number of wooden and rope obstacles which are suitable for all ages and abilities.

Head teacher Maureen Fraser praised the support from the local community and businesses.

She said: “We are delighted that the Trim Trail is now complete and ready for the children to enjoy for years to come.

“The trail is suitable for all school ages and abilities, encouraging the children to enjoy the countryside we have on our doorstep and learn new skills.

“We cannot thank the local community and businesses enough for supporting the project.”

Alexander Burnett, who attended the opening on behalf of the Leys Estate and is a former pupil of the school, was proud to have played a part in the project.

He said: “Both my sister, brother and I, all loved our time at Crathes Primary as did my three children.

“Building this Trim Trail seemed a small way to give something back to the school and make playtime even more enjoyable for the children.

“Small rural primary schools are such an important asset in our community and I cannot thank Mrs Fraser and her team enough for the great start they give to so many children.”

The opening of the new play area took place on Friday, June 7.