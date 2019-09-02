Air Ambulance Week focuses on high-flying life savers

Air Ambulance charities are aiming to raise awareness and much-needed funds during National Air Ambulance Week (NAAW), September 9 to 15.

NAAW is an initiative created by the Association of Air Ambulances (AAA) and celebrates the work of local and national air ambulance charities, giving them a national voice and an opportunity to promote the work they do at a local level.

Together, they raise over £170 million a year, operate 39 helicopters and are tasked to approximately 25,000 missions a year.

Collectively, they have a volunteer network of over 5,000 people.

Becky Steele, AAA interim general manager, said: “During NAAW, many of the local charities organise events and initiatives in a bid to generate funds and raise awareness.

“I would encourage everyone to go and find out what their local air ambulance is doing for NAAW by visiting their website and local media channels. It’s the perfect time to show your support.”

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) responds, on average, to one time-critical emergency call out every single day.

It is a national charity and receives no government funding, so it relies 100 per cent on donations from the public.

Working in partnership with the Scottish Ambulance Service, SCAA is an integral part of Scotland’s frontline emergency response network, responding to trauma incidents and medical emergencies across the country, covering an area of more than 30,000 square miles.

Since its launch in 2013, SCAA has responded to more than 2200 calls, with each life-saving mission costing an average of £2500.

Its volunteer teams can reach 90 per cent of Scotland’s population within 25 minutes, and the service operates 12 hours a day, 365 days a year.

To find out more, go to www.scaa.org.uk.