It’s Time to Talk about your mental health

Around a third of people in Scotland don’t feel comfortable talking openly about their own mental health according to new research.

To change this See Me, Scotland’s programme to end mental health discrimination, is calling for people to take action in 2020 to tackle the stigma around mental health, so people never have to feel ashamed or embarrassed to say they are struggling.

They are urging community groups workplaces, schools, universities and health and social care providers and individuals to start by getting involved in Time to Talk Day on February 6.

Time to Talk Day aims to get everyone talking about mental health, to stop people from feeling isolated when they are struggling.

Wendy Halliday, See Me interim director, said: “Too many people with mental health problems are still made to feel isolated, worthless and ashamed. Conversations have the power to change lives, wherever they take place.

“See Me wants to make this year’s Time to Talk to be the biggest and best yet. Wherever you are on the day, have your conversation about mental health.”

For more information, go to See Me Scotland